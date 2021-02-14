YK Osiris is one of those artists who isn't shy about making his Ls public online. Over the past few months, Osiris has been embroiled in a ton of back and forths about his fashion sense, and despite all of the ridicule, Osiris continues to come back, showcasing how little he really cares about the backlash.

Osiris' latest L came at the hands of one of those games you find being played on a street corner. In popular culture, these games typically involve a man set up on a street corner with three cups and a ball underneath one of them. The point of the game is to guess which cup contains the ball, after some careful shuffling. While it seems easy, these games are almost always rigged, and Osiris got caught up as he lost $10,000 while in a local store.

The artist could not believe his luck and immediately took to Instagram to speak on the matter, saying "Idk who these n***** are but I just lost $10,000 on this bullshit game. They got my ass man. Neva again I really thought I was going to win."

Next time, Osiris will surely no to stay away from these kinds of scams, as they never go the way you think they will. As for the man who won the $10K, we're sure he's very content with himself right now.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET