YK Osiris is an artist who doesn't mind showing off when he takes an L. There are very few artists out there who would be comfortable showing themselves in such a vulnerable position although Osiris has virtually no issue with it. In many ways, it's exactly why Osiris has been able to relate to fans and give them music that they can vibe to. He is a man of the people and fans are always happy to hear from him, no matter what he's got going on.

Recently, as posted by DJ Akademiks, Osiris took to the court where he got to get some practice. There have been a ton of artists showing off their basketball skills as of late and Osiris was the latest to do so.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

In the clip below, however, you will quickly find that Osiris could use some work out there. In the first video, Osiris immediately got stuffed while going up for a mid-range shot, and then once he goes back for the three-pointer, he bricks it. Luckily, he was able to make a shot in the second clip, which certainly made up for his original failure.

Either way, Osiris could use just a bit more practice if he wants to keep up with the likes of Quavo, Tory Lanez, and Chris Brown. Considering his determination, we're sure he'll get there soon.