YK Osiris Joins Forces With Rich Forever Siren Airi On "No Permission"

Songstress Airi has been a coveted addition to Rich The Kid's Rich Forever imprint and after teaming up with her label honcho for a collaborative "U Mad" single earlier in the year, Airi returns with the YK Osiris-assisted "No Permission"

"I wanted this song to be something you can vibe to with your crush or alone in the shower," she tells Billboard. "The song is about being free with your emotions, and not needing permission from anybody. Being able to demand what you want and go get it. When YK Osiris and I got in the studio, it was electric! Once he heard the beat, he was onboard and ready to make magic. We automatically knew the theme would be sexy and fun.”

Together, the Houston siren and Jacksonville artist collide for a seductive new joint that finds a perfect slot in either one of their catalogs. Get into the cut below.

Quotable Lyrics

This is the baddest

Don't you worry about nobody

This cup of liquor got me loose

I'm feeling naughty



