YK Osiris Is Thankful Now That The "Money Keep Coming"

YK Osiris breaks his radio silence this year with a brand new single and accompanying video.

The rapper, who recently turned 21 earlier this month, is clearly appreciative of the blessings he's been receiving and infuses the new video and song with an inspirational undertone.

He brings the Maybach out to his old neighborhood for the video where he receives a hero's welcome, dancing in the streets and flanked by ATVs.

He reflects on his success and past struggles over a contemplative piano-based beat from Grammy-nominated production team Rice N' Peas, which gives him plenty of space to showcase his vocal range.

Osiris' hook is admittedly a little grating at first but you can't deny the rapper's sheer talent for melody and crafting earworms. Guaranteed you'll have it stuck in your head for the next little while.

Check out the video for "Epidemic" below and let us know if you're feeling the Florida rapper's latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

N____ don't know what I've been through

Being broke when the rent's due

We ain't have food to eat, I was sitting in my friend's room

But I ain't complained, sh*t that's life

We ain't have cars, we went to school riding on bikes

Now a n____ got racks, roll in coupe Maybach

Sagging on camera, then I made it here now a n____ got plaques