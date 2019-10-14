mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YK Osiris Enlists Tory Lanez & Ty Dolla $ign For His New Album Opener

October 14, 2019 16:01
Worth It (Remix)
YK Osiris Feat. Tory Lanez & Ty Dolla $ign

YK Osiris revamps his hit.


YK Osiris made the unconventional move of opening his new album, The Golden Child, with a remix of one of the singles. The 21-year-old singer dropped the original version of "Worth It" back in February and it did the numbers that one would hope for when prepping their debut. Its music video has accumulated over 60 million views on YouTube. The remixing of an already beloved song could have been risky if he didn't enlist artists as consistently strong as Tory Lanez and Ty Dolla $ign for the job.

YK Osiris removed his only verse from the track to make room for the guest features. Luckily, his chorus makes a powerful enough statement to constitute his entrance to the album. He belts his heart out and his guests came through with just as much energy to match him. While it's certainly too soon to tell whether YK Osiris is the "King of R&B" as he claims, being passionate and confident - characteristics that he embodies on this track - is half the battle to be worthy of that title. 

Quotable Lyrics

Let me swerve, let me slide in it
I dive in it, if it's worth gettin' wet, I Poseidon it
I will give you the world, rocks and them pearls
All for my girl, offer the world

- Tory Lanez

YK Osiris Tory Lanez Ty Dolla $ign YK Osiris The Golden Child Worth It remix
