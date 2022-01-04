2021 was a rough year for many people but YK Osiris' Ls were publicly broadcast across Instagram. The R&B singer's financial woes spilled onto the timeline after a clip of Lil Baby pressing Osiris over a $5K debt went viral. Ever since then, Osiris became a walking lick to the rap community. Drake offered Osiris the opportunity to sing his debt off at his Toronto home while Quavo seemingly won a basketball game with $10K on it. Osiris' financial woes continued until the tail end of 2021 when he lost one of his earrings that cost $325K and later had his car broken into.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While Osiris was likely looking forward to the new beginnings that 2022 would offer, French Montana brought him back to square one over the weekend. A video surfaced of French trolling Osiris over a $5K debt at the club started to circulate. However, the jokes finally got to Osiris to declared that he will not allow anyone to mock his name moving forward. "2022 n***as not using my name for clout no more," he wrote.

Osiris told TheShadeRoom that Montana's claims were "not true at all." French said that he won a bet from a bowling match but Osiris denied that he bet any money.

"We were just bowling having fun, nothing serious. The game wasn’t about any money, but French did win," he said. YK added that he was joking when he said he'd pay French back.

[Via]