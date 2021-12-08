Once again, YK Osiris's antics have stolen attention but he's defending himself against trolls. The R&B singer often shares social media posts where he is enjoying the good life thanks to his celebrity, and it isn't difficult to find Osiris flexing cash or jewelry. He recently was caught up in a viral moment while jewelry shopping alongside Lil Baby and it was revealed that Osiris owed him $5,000.

Aside from promising Lil Baby that he will pay off his debt, YK Osiris has also been spending quite a bit of time with Drake. Whether they're trolling one another about basketball or enjoying the good life, Osiris hasn't ceased in posting updates of his interactions with the OVO Sound icon.

Everyone got a few laughs when a video of Osiris singing his hit "Worth It" for Drake in order to pay off a $60K debt went viral. Yet, the singer took a bit of heat after he uploaded footage from Drake's private plane and the rapper's trophy room in his home. Because Drizzy is quite private, fans were quick to tell Osiris that he was doing too much, while others defended him, stating that if Drake didn't allow it, it wouldn't have been posted.

Osiris returned to social media to address his critics by telling them that if they were in his position, they would do the same thing. Hitmaka chimed in on the conversation and said that he, too, has laughed at Osiris's online shenanigans but he also recognizes it could turn into a big payoff.

"YK Osiris proving that u really can't put a price on a Drake feat," wrote Hitmaka. "We all laughing now but when he pop out f*ck around and have a 'No Guidance' I'm laughing but I ain't mad." Check it all out below.