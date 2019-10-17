He may have called himself the "king of R&B in this generation" which has entangled him in a petty beef with Jacquees, but he may not be ready for the stage antics from his dedicated fans. YK Osiris decided to follow in the footsteps of the other R&B greats who have paved the way before him and thought he would spice things up at a recent live show. The 21-year-old called on fans in the audience to come onto the stage to give him a lap dance, and what started out a little hot turned into a blazing inferno when one woman almost ripped his pants off.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The "Worth It" singer shared two videos that showed ladies who were excited to give YK Osiris their best moves, but in one clip, he clearly got more than he bargained for. At first, the woman was just backing it up, occasionally rubbing on his...you know...but when she turned around, she grabbed his pants with enough strength to pull him off the stool he was sitting on. YK Osiris was able to make fun of himself by writing, "Rideeee ride like the last rodeo baby 💦💦 she wasn’t playing with me tonight 😂😂😂 'HE WASN’T READYYYYYYYY ' 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂." Watch his lap dances below.