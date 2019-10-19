YK Osiris has been trying to assert himself into the conversation of the King of R&B. No one has ever really argued that he is in the first place but, you know, controversy sells and all of that. The singer recently got into a bit of a back-and-forth with Jacquees after saying that the Cash Money singer can't see him musically. Although they've pushed past it, it seems like YK Osiris is going after another R&B favorite: Bryson Tiller.

Perhaps this is a way to stir up more conversation surrounding his latest project, The Golden Child but YK Osiris is clearly putting in work to make sure that you know who he is. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Osiris dished out on his competition in the R&B game right now. Most people would argue that Bryson Tiller is, and will likely always be, a bigger artist than YK Osiris but he refutes that. Not only does he refute it but he also claims that no one is actually listening to Bryson Tiller. "Nobody listen to Bryson Tiller [right now]," he said before he continued to double down on his feelings towards Jacquees. "Jacquees ain’t really on my level. I don’t feel like he’s on my level. Vocally, yes. But music-wise, nah," he added.

With Jacquees album set to drop in the coming weeks, we'll see if the numbers game tells a different story.