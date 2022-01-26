The money challenge trend is still going strong, with rappers and celebrities posting their iterations of the fad on a daily basis. So far, we've seen money challenges from NBA Youngboy, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Doodie Lo, and many others. Some of the messages have been asinine, while others actually speak to how the artist feels about a given topic. YK Osiris' contribution highlighted his freshly acquired debt free status. That is, until he remembered he might owe YSL Records founder Young Thug some money.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

YK Osiris has gone viral for a number of things. He's been a TikTok hit for tracks like "Valentine" and "Worth It" from his 2019 album The Golden Child, and he's had an encounter with Chris Brown on the basketball court that led to a bit of shame. One of the more noteworthy things the 23 year old vocalist has gone viral for, though, is owing rappers exorbitant amounts of money.

In early December of 2021, it was revealed that YK Osiris was in the red with Drake. He owed the Certified Lover Boy $60K. Instead of having to pay the money back, Drake posted a video forcing YK Osiris to sing his debt away instead. This exchange was obviously all in good fun, as the two laughed about the situation and Osiris' debt to Drake was considered paid off.

Osiris had another run in with rapper debt in a video with Lil Baby. It would seem that the situation was handled, as Osiris was seen flashing money meant for Lil Baby shortly after the conversation.

Will YK Osiris ever truly be debt free? Only time will tell.