Arguably the hip-hop community's favorite person to clown on, Jacksonville-based singer YK Osiris isn't having the best holiday season. For much of this month, fans have been counting up the "Worth It" singer's misfortunes -- which include his multiple debts with artists including Drake and Lil Baby, losing one of his $325,000 earrings, and having his phone number leaked online. As if he wasn't already having an unlucky end to the year, the 23-year-old artist told fans that this week, his car was broken into and the thieves made off with over $5,000 worth of clothing.

"Dumb ass n***as wanna break in my sh*t, man," complained YK Osiris in a video posted to socials. "Y'all n***as dumb, man. Y'all n***as so dumb, y'all took like $5,000 worth of clothes, n***a. Come on, man! Y'all n***as players, baby."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In addition to his unpaid debts with some of the world's most famous artists, as well as his lost earring, now YK Osiris has to worry about getting his clothes back from some thieves.

Hopefully, this is the last of YK's worries for 2021. He's dealt with enough for the entirety of this year and can definitely use some good fortune on his side.

