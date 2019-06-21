mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YK Osiris & DaBaby Keep Their Eyes On A "Freaky Dancer" In New Song

Alex Zidel
June 21, 2019 13:42
YK Osiris Feat. DaBaby

The two XXL Freshmen team up for a new single.


Yesterday, the 2019 XXL Freshman class was revealed with Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and others are earning their spotlight. North Carolina rapper DaBaby was also on the cover with YK Osiris being one of the most unexpected inclusions. There were plenty of people we expected to see on the cover, including YBN Cordae and Roddy Ricch, but YK Osiris crept his way in based on effort alone. The singer has worked hard and stayed true to himself since he came up and on his latest song, he's celebrating his latest achievement by hitting the strip club with one of his fellow freshmen. 

Young King Osiris is officially back with his new song "Freaky Dancer," which features DaBaby. He's been touted as the next King of R&B, being expected to take over from some of the current top stars in the genre. After checking out this new track, do you think he has what it takes?

Quotable Lyrics:

If she ain't a freak, I'm straight
I ain't tryna fuck right now, bitch, wait
I don't play my shit, I'm good
Wanna fuck? Gotta dial up my mixtape

