In the early 2000s, Ying Yang Twins had the clubs on lock. Singles like "Whistle While You Twerk" remain anthemic while "Wait (The Whisper Song)" can be regarded as a song that laid the foundation for the ASMR era. Their popularity certainly dwindled relatively fast but their impact during the height of their career even affected Jay-Z in a negative manner.



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Vlad TV, the Ying Yang Twins detailed the success of their single, "Say I Yi Yi." They explained that they initially submitted the song to Universal, though they declined the opportunity to release it. From there, they landed a one-album deal with KOCH who eventually put out the record.

The song accumulated thousands of spins per week on radio. The song became so big that it earned them a call from Jay-Z who apparently wasn't entirely happy about the song's success. "66 thousand spins a week," Kaine said. "He said I gotta sell a fuckin' Sidekick Motorola to sell my Fade To The Black album. This shit ain't cool. You new n***as fuckin' up my money and he hung the phone up on us."

This isn't the first time they've told the story, though we're hoping one day, we'll get to hear Jay's recollection of that phone call.

Check out the full clip below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.