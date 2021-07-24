Yhung T.O. Shares New Project "On My Momma 3: Angels & Demons"

The era of SOB x RBE might be over but they remain family. Regardless of the defunct status of the West Coast collective, each member had their own solo successes that they've focused on. Yhung T.O. has been delivering a consistent stream of music over the course of the past few years. In 2020, the rapper delivered four projects in total including his collaborative effort with DaBoii, Demon And Mufasa.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest project, On My Momma 3: Angels & Demons. The project boasts 12 tracks in total and finds Yhung T.O. swapping bars alongside artists like OMB Peezy, Edi Mean, and Lil Sheik.

Make sure to check out Yhung T.O.'s latest project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.