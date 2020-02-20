mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YGTUT Separates The Real From The Fake On "Bootleggers"

Keenan Higgins
February 20, 2020 16:42
YGTUT via YouTube
As one of the latest emcees representing for Tennessee's rap scene, YGTUT gives fans a royal banger with his new single "Bootleggers."


While TDE proved that the South still has something to say by way of Chattanooga-bred rapper Isaiah Rashad, fellow Tennessee emcee YGTUT is making sure the weight isn't solely on Shad's shoulders by dropping his latest banger titled "Bootleggers."

Whether in the booth or spitting bars off the dome, as he proved on IG a few days ago (seen above), YGTUT is clearly nice when it comes to the art of rap. On "Bootleggers," Tut, as his growing mass of fans affectionately call him, makes an argument for the genuine wordsmiths behind a mic compared to the watered down acts that tend to get played on the radio. Whether he has a point or not is subjective to the listener, but it goes without saying that he definitely falls into the former category based off his penchant for clever lyricism and overall drive to be recognized as an authentic product of the souther rap game.

Listen to "Bootleggers" by YGTUT below, and let us know what you think:

Quotable Lyrics:

Here, these rappers, I just laugh and crack a smile
All that ice you rocking got you watered down
I swear the game ain't been the same since Pimp C went home
Y'all just some old ass rappers f**king young ass hoes
But never mind, I'm gon' leave that there alone
Just keep it real and let the fakers get exposed 

Reject