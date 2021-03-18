YG's Drake Collaboration "Who Do You Love" Was The Perfect Single For 'My Krazy Life'

These days, veteran Compton artist YG has been focused on developing the artists signed to his 4Hunnid label, including Day Sulan, D3Szn, Mitch, and Tay2x. Nearly a decade ago, however, YG was still putting most of his energy into his solo career, and seven years ago today, on March 18, 2014, he released his debut album My Krazy Life. Three years after landing the XXL Freshman cover alongside household names like Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller, YG stepped up to the plate and delivered what many consider to be a modern West Coast classic.

Prior to its release, My Krazy Life boasted some pretty huge singles, including "My N*gga" with Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan and "Who Do You Love?" with Drake. Thanks to its buzzing singles, YG's debut album caught the attention of Hip-Hop fans who still weren't sold on the Compton-born artist, and once it was released, the project was lauded with critical acclaim.

As a result, on its eight-year anniversary, we remember one of the singles that kicked off YG's superstardom: My Krazy Life's third single, "Who Do You Love?" The Drake-assisted track sparked a fair share of controversy regarding Drake's verse heavily pulling from Rappin' 4-Tay’s “Playaz Club,” but all in all, the Mustard-produced song was an energetic record that found both YG and Drake in an infectious bravado-driven form.

What was your favorite album cut from YG's debut album?

Quotable Lyrics

The Panamera shittin' on the 9-11

I call my homies, not 911

I'm the nigga with the juice

But I'll never do my nigga like Pac did Q