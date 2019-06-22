4Hunnid artist Sad Boy Loko has reportedly pleaded not guilty on charges of attempted murder. Rapper YG's artist was arrested in connection with a July 2018 incident that left a man only identified as "AS" clinging for his life. According to documents, on July 22, AS was in the company of two minors as they were driving around trying to sell drugs—marijuana, mushrooms, ecstasy, and acid—that AS had stashed in his backpack. During their trip, they reportedly picked up Loko, real name Mario Hernandez Pacheco, and later met up with another man identified as Yellow Shirt.

Things allegedly went awry when Yellow Shirt took out a knife and tried to rob AS. When AS said he would call the cops, everyone in the car reportedly beat AS. The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his significant injuries. When police arrived, he named his assailants. Everyone involved was arrested aside from Yellow Shirt who has yet to be located.

According to the Santa Barbara Independent, Sad Boy's attorneys state that AS's description of their client to the police doesn't align with what he looks like. They also claim that there's no forensic evidence linking Sad Boy to the assault and their client allegedly placed two calls during the time when the incident was supposed to have occurred. Meanwhile, the rapper has been denied bail and will return to court on July 26.