Compton's very own YG dropped off 4REAL 4REAL Friday morning, an album that fans have been patiently awaiting. The record reportedly had an April release date, but following the shocking murder of YG's close friend Nipsey Hussle, the rapper delayed its delivery. YG used the time wisely as he dropped two new singles: "Go Loko" featuring Tyga and Jon Z along with "Stop Snitchin'," a track that he dedicated to Tekashi 6ix9ine during his Coachella performance.

The red-toting rapper has come a long way from his "Toot It And Boot It" days. The sexually-charged 2010 song was produced by Ty Dolla $ign and Chordz and found YG climbing the charts with his catchy hit. However, nine years later, a more developed YG sets up 4REAL 4REAL to be a West Coast banger. The production leans on beats that are reminiscent of a 1990s Los Angeles vibe, but it's updated enough that it doesn't become annoyingly nostalgic. Take for instance "Keisha Had a Baby" featuring Rose Gold that's is an obvious nod to Tupac Shakur's "Brenda Got a Baby" from his 1991 hip hop classic, 2Pacalypse Now.

The rapper also includes his speech from Nipsey Hussle's funeral near the end of the record. He recently told Los Angeles radio station 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood that he intends to look out for Nipsey's children. "I put that 'In Loving Memory of Nip' on the album because I'm giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album. So by the time they hit 18, from me, they gonna have a bag." He also told them that he plans on doing that "probably for about six more albums."