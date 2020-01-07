YG almost got caught up in a major Grand Theft Auto-style situation last year when a SUV registered to him was involved in a high speed chase through Los Angeles that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander. Now, it looks like the L.A. County Sheriff's Department will soon be closing the case altogether.

The Still Brazy emcee was cleared in this Independence Day shootout fiasco after it was determined that he was nowhere near the scene of the crime and had zero knowledge of the events going down. He told TMZ exclusively at the time, "I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and didn't learn of these events until after they happened." The situation got so serious that police even raided YG's home in Hollywood Hills, which thankfully didn't result in any charges for the Compton-bred rapper.

Image by HNHH