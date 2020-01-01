Though 2019 was a fruitful year for some, others found it to be one lined with personal challenges. For YG, it would appear his 2019 skewed closer to the latter category. In spite of everything that may have transpired for the Young Gangsta, the death of his close friend Nipsey Hussle overshadowed everything like a looming dark cloud. Such losses hit especially hard in moments of reflection, which tend to arrive with increased frequency during the transitional phases between years.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Today, YG took to Instagram to reflect on Nipsey's passing, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the Victory Lap rapper. "Success is a blessing & all but 2019 took my brother," writes YG, alongside a bittersweet picture of the pals in simpler times. "I’ll give all this shit back & some to get my n***a back. I miss you foo. THE LEGEND." We can only hope YG finds peace in the new decade, if only to carry on the Marathon in Nipsey's honor.

Rest in peace to Neighborhood Nip, and keep your head up YG!