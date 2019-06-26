YG's had to deal with some unfortunate legal issues in the past year. The rapper was sued last year by a man who claimed he was beaten up and robbed by YG and his crew. Last month, the rapper made it clear that he wasn't going to answer any questions regarding his affiliation with the Bloods.



The Blast obtained court documents which revealed that the rapper will not be forced to answer any questions of that nature. The judge granted his motion to refrain from being interrogated about his affiliation, past convictions, as well as anything surrounding the alleged assault that went down in Las Vegas. YG will have to identify any witnesses that he may have for the case. The judge continued to pull a solid for YG after denying the request to sanction the rapper for $5,370.

Benjamin Naderi, the alleged victim in the assault, claimed that he approached YG for a photo and that's when things went left. YG allegedly refused to take a flick and began getting more and more upset. Naderi claims after he walked away the rapper instructed his people to "get him." That's when Naderi was allegedly held down and punched several times. Naderi accused of approaching him, snatching his chain and pendant before leaving the scene.

YG's also facing a civil suit.