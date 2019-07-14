According to new reports, YG has welcomed his second daughter, Vibe Jackson.

It was back in March that YG's baby mother Catelyn Sparks was said to be expecting to deliver sometime in July and now in a new photo uploaded by Karen Civil, the couple's firstborn, Harmony, can be seen cradling a newborn baby sister in her arms as calls for congratulations flow in.

YG has shied away from confirming the news on social media, but it certainly marks a high point in what could be considered an understandably rough time for the West coast emcee as he has dealt with the loss of collaborator and close friend Nipsey Hussle. Since Nip's tragic passing, YG did go on to drop off his acclaimed 4Real 4Real effort, honoring his late friend at every stop.

The birth of Vibe is certainly a victory as YG expands his family by one more and serves as a necessary cause for celebration spot during yet another tumultuous moment in which his friend Slim 400 survived after being shot at multiple times this past week.

All congrats to YG and Catelyn.