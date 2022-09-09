YG Vows To Leave The Streets Behind In "Alone"

The Compton rapper gets reflective in the booth for his latest video.

Less than a month after dropping the visual for "Toxic" starring Brittany Renner, YG is back with another video from his upcoming album, I Got Issues. In "Alone," the Compton rapper gets vulnerable about the consequences of living life for the streets. In the video, YG dons his signature red bandana, black shades with a red cup in tow and as he gets introspective in the booth. Behind him in the solemn studio sat a lone grand piano and a team of security guards rocking ski masks.

YG opens the Bandz produced track, requesting, "Somebody pray for me. 'Cause the streets play for keeps. In love with this life but it's hatin' me." "Alone" is the third single from the rapper's forthcoming third studio album. It follows his previously released singles, including "Scared Money" featuring J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo and "Run" with Tyga, BIA and 21 Savage.

I Got Issues is available for pre order on September 9, with it's official release September 30. Check out the video above.