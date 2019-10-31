YG and Kehlani were perhaps one of the most surprising relationships reveals in recent times but they quickly turned into relationship goals. The two haven't been dating publicly for that long but unfortunately, things took a bit of a turn earlier today. Rumors surfaced earlier today of the rapper getting intimately close with a random girl at the club who definitely wasn't Kehlani. Rumors initially stated that they kissed, although numerous quickly put those to rest.





Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

YG has now issued his own statement on Instagram regarding this entire debacle that's been littering our timelines. The rapper declared his love for Kehlani, or Baelani as he calls her, while also making it clear that he "would never" do anything to hurt Kehalni. This appears to contrast a statement that his team shared. "He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away," it reads. Still, YG's driver also denied that the rapper kissed the woman, claiming that she was the one trying to lean in for one.

While the internet has been in shambles since the news broke, Kehlani hasn't responded to any of the rumors circulated. Instead, she's focused on going trick-or-treating for her daughter's first-ever Halloween.