Ellen Degeneres has become an unlikely fixture of the hip-hop community, having broken bread with no shortage of prominent players. Today, the beloved daytime TV icon has brought the world of YG, Tyga, and Jon Z to her demographic, who may or may not have their ear to the streets. In any case, they will now. Guest host tWitch did the honors of making the introduction, as YG and his merry band took to the Degeneres stage to perform the latest 4REAL 4REAL single.

In keeping with the track's vibe, the performance found YG donning his now-signature red Mariachi ensemble, showcasing some of the moves he's been working on for a minute now. With Tyga and Jon Z coming through to hold it down alongside him, "Go Loko's" Ellen version is a surprisingly faithful rendition of the original, though the energy is somewhat tempered by the inherent "G-Ratedness" of their surroundings. Still, YG made sure to keep it appropriately real, signing off with a homage to the late Nipsey Hussle. Check it out for yourself.

YG's 4REAL 4REAL drops tomorrow, featuring "Go Loko," "Stop Snitchin," and more. Are you looking forward to hearing the Young Gangsta's latest drop?