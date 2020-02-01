A lot of artists have been in bad deals in the past, including some of the biggest names in the industry. It's no secret that the music business is cut-throat but unfortunately, a lot of artists get taken advantage of whether it be in the form of their publishing or releasing an album. We've seen it in the past with an artist like Lil Wayne who went through hell and back to release Tha Carter V.

YG had some words of advice for the younger generation of rappers who are getting into the game. He took to Twitter to remind the young artists to make sure they're more diligent before signing deals, writing, "Dear young artist, Make sure not to sign to a wack ass record label!" It's unclear what exactly prompted this tweet but it surely is timely.

Earlier this week, Meek Mill took to Twitter where he warned young artists, specifically young Black kids, of signing contracts that don't work in their favor. "Wassup with all these DIFFERENT RACE men got all these young black kids in slave contracts in the music business? Come get wit us you need help fixing ya situation #DC X #ROCNATION it’s literally stealing now we found something we can get rich off!" Meek wrote.

What's even more interesting is that this week, both Kelis and Mase aired out their former collaborators and partners for bad business.