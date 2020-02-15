After a rocky Fall, YG and Kehlani and heating things up this Winter. The couple was this-close to losing out on their love after a brief lip-locking scandal involving YG went viral, but the couple is back together and happily in love. On Valentine's Day, YG delivered his single "Konclusions" featuring his ride or die chick, and while the song was a gift to the world, YG made sure to show Kehlani how much he appreciates her by filling her home with roses.



John Parra / Stringer / Getty Images

Celebrity couples have been sharing how they've lavished affection on their significant others on this love-filled holiday, and many of the celebrations have involved a multitude of red roses. Lori Harvey revealed that her boyfriend Future surprised her with roses and rose petals draped all over her home, and it looks as if YG had the same idea.

Kehlani shared a few pictures of YG's romantic gesture on her Instagram page. "BALENTIMEZZZZZZ u sure did surprise the fuck outta me 😍," she wrote in the caption. Not only were their red roses everywhere, but there looked to be a table filled with shoeboxes and a room with various sized teddy bears scattered about. Swipe through below to see how YG let Kehlani know how much he loves her.