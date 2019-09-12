Before he got locked up on federal racketeering charges, Tekashi 6ix9ine was embroiled in a feud with just about everybody. The rainbow-haired rapper was one of the most controversial figures in the entire music industry for a while. His criminal history kept people uneasy while his brash bars and ridiculous social media antics left him claiming the crown in his entire city. The former self-proclaimed King of New York is due to stand trial next week and only then will we find out his fate. YG was one of his primary rivals and it seems like the Bompton rapper is still harbouring ill will toward the untrustworthy member of the Nine Trey Bloods. In fact, he's still broadcasting the man's mugshot all over his background visuals when he performs a song about snitching.



John Parra/Getty Images

Before the song was released, a preview of "Stop Snitchin'" showed the rapper taking subliminal shots at Tekashi. When he first performed the song live, he started using imagery of the Brooklyn-based artist on the jumbotron. That strategy never seemed to fade away because this week, a fan captured a video from his tour where he's clearly still sending major shots at the man during his concert.

Take a look at the video below, where you'll see photos of Tekashi 6ix9ine and his mugshot flashing behind him as he performs the cut.