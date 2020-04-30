mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG Spits Bars On "Laugh Now Kry Later"

Mitch Findlay
April 30, 2020 11:28
1.1K Views
54
5
2020 Def Jam Recordings2020 Def Jam Recordings
2020 Def Jam Recordings

Laugh Now Kry Later
YG

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

YG comes through with a new single, flipping an Ice Cube idiom with "Laugh Now Kry Later."


Since first emerging onto the scene all those years ago, turning in one of hip-hop's great debuts in My Krazy Life, YG has become one of the west coast's prominent voices. Now, the rapper is clearly gearing up to deliver another new project, coming through with another new single in "Laugh Now Kry Later," released officially in select international markets. 

In keeping with modern-day tradition, the song itself clocks in at a truncated two-minute runtime -- lest we forget that streaming is the name of the game, and attention spans shouldn't be challenged with gargantuan four-minute singles. In any case, YG makes the most of his whirlwind appearance, keeping the same rhyme-scheme going throughout as he reflects on his still Krazy life. "Now you gotta kick, push, gotta turn skater," he spits, calling back to Lupe Fiasco's iconic single. "But he ain't mean to break her heart, he just a heart breaker / Feelin' like I'm always goin' through the storm, I got beef with Mother Nature."

Look for the full version to land at midnight -- in the meantime, are you excited for a new album from the Young Gangsta?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Now you gotta kick, push, gotta turn skater
But he ain't mean to break her heart, he just a heart breaker
Feelin' like I'm always goin' through the storm
I got beef with Mother Nature

YG new music
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YG Spits Bars On "Laugh Now Kry Later"
54
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject