YG Spits Bars On "Laugh Now Kry Later"

Since first emerging onto the scene all those years ago, turning in one of hip-hop's great debuts in My Krazy Life, YG has become one of the west coast's prominent voices. Now, the rapper is clearly gearing up to deliver another new project, coming through with another new single in "Laugh Now Kry Later," released officially in select international markets.

In keeping with modern-day tradition, the song itself clocks in at a truncated two-minute runtime -- lest we forget that streaming is the name of the game, and attention spans shouldn't be challenged with gargantuan four-minute singles. In any case, YG makes the most of his whirlwind appearance, keeping the same rhyme-scheme going throughout as he reflects on his still Krazy life. "Now you gotta kick, push, gotta turn skater," he spits, calling back to Lupe Fiasco's iconic single. "But he ain't mean to break her heart, he just a heart breaker / Feelin' like I'm always goin' through the storm, I got beef with Mother Nature."

Look for the full version to land at midnight -- in the meantime, are you excited for a new album from the Young Gangsta?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Now you gotta kick, push, gotta turn skater

But he ain't mean to break her heart, he just a heart breaker

Feelin' like I'm always goin' through the storm

I got beef with Mother Nature