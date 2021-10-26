YG wanted to show off the leading lady in his life this week, so he posted a photo of her wearing absolutely no clothing in a move that some fans are celebrating, and others are criticizing.

The picture shared to YG's Instagram page shows the rapper standing tall above the mother of his children, wearing a heavy knit flannel jacket and baggy shorts. On her knees below him is Catelyn Sparks, the mother of YG's kids, wearing absolutely nothing with her nipples and vagina blurred out. However, the blurring is so minimal that fans don't need to use much of their imagination to figure out what's hiding.

The photo contains nudity and has been deleted from Instagram a couple of times as a result. When Catelyn posted it to her page, her followers remarked that she was forced to re-upload it with more effective blurring, but she's clearly committed to keeping it up.

Many of the comments are praising Mike Miller, the photographer, for snapping this shot. Others, however, are unsure why YG or his girlfriend agreed to this shoot, which has been labeled "degrading" by some critics.

Nevertheless, check out the picture below and let us know if you're a fan.