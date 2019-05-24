YG's new album 4REAL 4REAL has finally arrived as of today and of course, he's been doing rounds of press to talk about the tape and all the factors that went into it. However, during YG's recent visit to Power 106 Los Angeles, YG discussed something that doesn't have to do with his new tape at all.

At the 23-mark in the video below, YG discusses a previous bet he made with Post Malone during a Cowboys-Rams game. Being as the Cowboys lost, Posty owed YG $20k but the "White Iverson" music maker hasn't coughed up the cash. "Ay Posty, give me my money," he says. YG went on to explain that he was in Post's position before with Meek Mill which means he owes Meek money himself.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Ay I owe Meek Mill ten... It's either five or ten, because we bet on the Patriots," he explains. "I owe Meek but I told Meek, I said, 'Hey bro I'ma pay you when Post Malone pay me.' I said, 'My n***a this rap shit ain't right.' Post Malone pay me I pay you, but you my n***a though."

So until Post pays YG, Meek is left "five or ten" thousand dollars short.