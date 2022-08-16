Back in February, YG announced the name of his upcoming (and sixth studio) album, which, at the time, he said would be called Pray For Me. In the months since then, we haven’t heard much about that project, although it was announced today (August 15) that we’ll be receiving new music from the West Coast artist by the end of September.

As you may have already heard, the “Big Bank” hitmaker delivered a single called “Toxic” this past New Music Friday, on which he sampled a classic from Mary J. Blige – “Be Happy” – and tapped model Brittney Renner to star alongside him in the music video.

The song seems to be a single from the upcoming LP, which, according to HipHopNMore, has undergone a name change to I Got Issues – potentially alluding to YG’s mental health struggles, as he’s detailed in the past.

When speaking to Power 106 about what fans can expect from his new music earlier this year, the 32-year-old shared, “It's just the growth of me, my headspace, what I'm on in life. “And I think the whole COVID pandemic shit, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this shit kinda helped me get to where I'm at mentally.”

“This music is just gonna be my truth, as far as my life right now,” he added.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Details about the tracklist or any features have yet to be revealed, though we do know that YG’s I Got Issues will be arriving on September 30th via Def Jam.

Are you excited about upcoming music from the father of two?

