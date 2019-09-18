YG was arrested back in May of 2018 after a fan claimed the rapper and his entourage jumped him and stole his jewelry at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. The man, named Benjamin Naderi, was initially suing the Compton rapper for $250,000 seeking unspecified damages, but appears he’s no longer going through with it. The Blast reports today that Mr. Naderi has dropped his lawsuit.

However, as a result of the assault, YG was charged with three felonies in total, including grand larceny and larceny from a person relating to the incident. While the one was dropped by the man, the other two charges are still pending unfortunately. Grand larceny and robbery charges can carry a maximum punishment of 10 years each, but that would be quite extreme given this situation.

A trial date has been set for Monday, March 9, 2020 for those other charges. We’ll continue to keep you posted down the road.

In other news, YG has been spotted publicly and often with his new girlfriend, Kehlani. The two first made their relationship public last week on IG, but have been secretly dating for months according to reports.

