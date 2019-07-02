Every time ScHoolboy Q uploads a new picture to Instagram, it's usually worth it to venture into the comments section. A number of his peers love to roast the TDE rapper for damn near anything with Tyler, The Creator often being the first to chime in. When Groovy Q decided to show off his new pants after a golf trip, he likely wasn't expecting his friends to go this hard on him -- especially YG, who doesn't usually end up trolling Q -- but that's exactly what he got.

"THis pic kinda lame I jus want y’all 2 see my pants," wrote ScHoolboy Q on a photo of himself sitting with his legs crossed, wearing white pants with a light teal stripe down the side. He was not immune to the jokes though because YG and Tyler, The Creator got him good pretty quickly. Tyler kept things sweet by saying "cute pants quincy" while the Young Gangsta from Bompton made sure Q knew just how "lame" the shot actually was.

"Lame as fuck bro," wrote YG in the comments. "You should stop tryna be different. Your a gang member. Youll never make it out the HOOVERZ." He added a series of laughing emojis so that Quincy knew he was joking around but still, you've got to feel for the 32-year-old from South Los Angeles. He just can't seem to catch a break with his buddies.