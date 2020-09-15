Starting with 2014's cinematic My Krazy Life, YG has enjoyed one of the more consistent album runs in recent memory. The Compton rapper looks to continue that run with the forthcoming My Life 4 Hunnid, which is set to release on October 2nd.

YG's most recent singles "Swag" and "Equinox", featuring his new 4Hunnid signee Day Sulan, seem to revisit the bounce of his "I'm Good"-era sound. No word yet if these songs will be included in the album, but one can safely assume that YG has been in that headspace as of late. His upcoming single with Tyga and Saweetie, "Money Mouf," which is scheduled for release on Friday, also shares the singles' club-minded spirit.

Outside of music, the rapper has been dipping his toes in the world of acting. He delivered a natural performance in 2018's White Boy Rick, appearing alongside Matthew McConaughey, Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry, and Detroit rapper Danny Brown. He also appeared on Lil Dicky's new FXX show Dave earlier this year.

YG has also been active in the community. His nonprofit 4Hundred Waze recently donated over $10,000 worth of PPE and essentials for families that were affected especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the artwork for My Life 4Hunnid below. Will you be checking for the album in October?