YG Releases New Album's Lead Single "Out On Bail"

YG is officially back and he's not playing around.

The Compton rapper has been one of rap's most prominent figures for years, especially on the West Coast, and he's looking set to take over once again before the year closes out.

Announcing his new single "Out On Bail" this week, YG says that the new record is representative of the tone of his new album, MY LIFE 4HUNNID. He revealed as much for the song's premiere on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe.

"I mean, when I've been putting out albums, my albums are always just me giving the people that listen, it's a piece of my real life. This record, I'm putting this out first, outside of the album, because it's really my truth, like what I've been dealing with," said YG about "Out On Bail." "Like when I wake up every day and I go to sleep every day, tripping out, I got these types of problems that I'm dealing with, with police and with just everything, you feel me? The court system and all that type of shit. And so I was like, this record represents the album to me. You know what I'm saying? So I wanted to lead with this first so that people could have that realness before it's time to turn up. You dig?"

Elsewhere during his virtual sit-down with Zane Lowe, YG revealed that he's got Lil Wayne featured on the album on a song called "Blood Walk". He also said that the album is highly influenced by Tupac.

"This album was highly influenced by Tupac. This is as far as the space I'm in and what I'm dealing with in life," he divulged. "He went through a lot of the stuff that I'm dealing with right now, and he was making records about it, and just the tone and the cadence of how he was coming up. I was playing with a lot of that type of sway of Tupac. So that's a fact, that's a fun fact."

Listen to "Out On Bail" below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm innocent as fuck but they tryna prove that I'm guilty

These lawyer fees is crazy, thank god I'm playing with millies

In love with the streets, you by yourself when it get tricky

Beefing with my homies, all I think about is Nipsey

Usually sip tequila but today I'm off the Henny

Thinking 'bout Nipsey n***a, had to get tipsy