YG Recruits MGK, Big Boy, India Love & More For "Hard Bottoms & White Socks" Video

Milca P.
June 24, 2019 00:32
YG shares new clip.

As the BET Awards pushed on, YG quietly dropped off a new music video for his 4REAL 4REAL selection, "Hard Bottoms & White Socks."

The new clip finds YG performing the smooth cut before a packed theater that includes patrons such as MGK, radio personality Big Boy, India Love, and Kamaiyah among others.

The black and white performance flickers between scenes of YG among his crew at a luxurious dinner table, shots of the West Coast rapper taking his Maybach through the hood, and scenes of YG posted up before a mural of his late friend Nipsey Hussle as he declares, "Pac ain't the only motherfucker with the juice/Call Dre, call Snoop, call Game and Kendrick too/When you think about the West, it's me and Nip, red and blue, ni--a."

 

