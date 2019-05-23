YG has been dropping off a few posts here and there, showing love to his fallen brother Nipsey Hussle and detailing just how much he misses him. YG was supposed to drop off his surprise album around the same time Nipsey passed but put the project on hold out of respect for the rapper. The "Big Bank" rapper recently paid a visit to Big Boy on Real 92.3, since his album 4REAL 4REAL arrives tomorrow, to discuss the latter and how he met Nipsey in the first place.

"I met bruh at the studio in 2010, he was fresh outta jail," he explained at the ten-minute mark, as seen below. "We made some music same day, and after that, we kept running across each other just on some L.A. shit. He ended up being a big brother to me."



Noel Vasquez/GC Images

YG detailed how he was at [DJ] Mustard's house when he found out about the shooting from Todd Gurley, a Marathon Clothing store employee. "I just got up and left," he said. "They gave us the location of where they were taking bro [...] We were like 15-20 minutes away, and they were like, 'Homie ain't making it.'"

He added: "That shit ain't right. Homie supposed to be here. I got a big question mark on my life right now. [...] How do God take somebody like that, we need him. I just don't get it, I'm not accepting it."

Watch YG's full visit below.