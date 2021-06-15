YG, Mozzy & Ty Dolla $ign Throw A Pool Party In "Vibe With You" Music Video

YG and Mozzy team up with Ty Dolla $ign for the "Vibe With You" music video.

You know when Ty Dolla $ign is on the hook, it's going to be a smash hit. This summer, it looks like the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single, "Vibe With You" from YG and Mozzy's Kommunity Service could very well be holding us down in the months to come. Today, YG and Mozzy came through with the official music video for the record. The video opens up with YG and Mozzy driving next to a California beach in old school cars before they end up linking up with Ty Dolla $ign at a beach party surrounded by beautiful women.

YG and Mozzy's Kommunity Service dropped last month and also includes features from G Herbo, Young M.A, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga. and more. Peep the video for "Vibe With You" above.