mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG, Mozzy, and Ty Dolla $ign Connect On "Vibe With You"

Joshua Robinson
May 21, 2021 11:16
799 Views
70
2
YG/Mozzy/Mozzy Records/4Hunnid Records/EMPIREYG/Mozzy/Mozzy Records/4Hunnid Records/EMPIRE
YG/Mozzy/Mozzy Records/4Hunnid Records/EMPIRE

Vibe With You
YG & Mozzy Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
4 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YG and Mozzy enlist Ty Dolla $ign for the summer-ready track "Vibe With You."


Today, YG and Mozzy shared their highly anticipated collab album Kommunity Service, and the California team-up doesn't look like it will disappoint die-hard fans of West Coast Hip-Hop. Complete with features from artists such as Young M.A, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, E Mozzy, Celly Ru, D3szn, Blxst, G Herbo, and Ty Dolla $ignKommunity Service has no shortage of high-profile collaborations.

One of the most eye-catching collabs on the YG and Mozzy's joint project is "Vibe With You," a Ty Dolla $ign-assisted cut that's destined to make some major noise this summer.

Set over bright, guitar-laden production, "Vibe With You" is a catchy tune that finds Ty Dolla $ign's carefree hook at its epicenter. After hearing the melodies of Ty's chorus fade away for the first time, YG lets off an aggressive yet endearing verse, even though he notably kicks it off by rapping, "Uh, I ain't never on no soft shit." After another run at Ty Dolla $ign's infectious hook, Mozzy takes the reigns and follows YG's lead with a verse that's just as hard as it is sentimental.

Check out YG, Mozzy, and Ty Dolla $ign's West Coast summer smash "Vibe With You" below, and listen to the rest of YG and Mozzy's joint project Kommunity Service here.

Quotable Lyrics

I f*ck with you, you idolize Beyoncé
I f*ck with you, your baby hairs like Ashanti
If I put a baby in you, then you stuck
You could never leave, we ain't doin' a Kim and Kanye

YG & Mozzy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  0
  2
  799
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YG & Mozzy Ty Dolla $ign
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YG, Mozzy, and Ty Dolla $ign Connect On "Vibe With You"
70
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject