You know that stressful feeling you get when you accidentally misplace something that's ridiculously valuable to you, not knowing quite where to look for said item? Perhaps you lost a pair of AirPods or your keys, scrambling around the house to see where you may have left them. Well, Bompton rapper YG had that problem x 400,000 to start off the New Year, but it would appear as though he may not be responsible for the loss of his expensive pieces.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, YG has officially filed a police report after noticing that nearly $400,000 worth of high-priced jewelry items were stolen from his hotel room in London. The paperwork was filled out yesterday by the rapper, who strangely waited five days to get the process started by the police. YG claims that, sometime between 11PM and 11AM on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, a briefcase on top of a safe was broken into and several expensive articles were taken from him. He realized the valuables were gone on January 1.

Thus far, there have been no suspects identified in the case but YG reportedly had several people coming in and out of his hotel room that night, meaning that a number of people could have been behind the heist. Detectives are currently on the hunt for surveillance footage that could lead them in the right direction. Hopefully, YG can get his jewels back.



John Parra/Getty Images