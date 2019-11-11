mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG Hops On Remix To Sean Paul's "When It Comes To You"

Milca P.
November 10, 2019 23:54
51 Views
00
0
CoverCover

When It Comes To You (Remix)
Sean Paul

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YG hops over Sean Paul's latest.


After unleashing his "When It Comes To You" earlier this year, garnering much success overseas, Sean Paul has returned with a remix to the track recruiting YG for a verse on the updated new selection.

The track, produced by Supa Dups, sits in a comfortable hybrid that Paul describes as "poppy dancehall," and finds him flirting with the boundaries of his beloved genre.

"Whether it's Justin Bieber or the most hardcore Jamaican artists, if the backbeat has a dancehall pattern, to me, it's dancehall," he once told Billboard. "In most of my songs, I like to be on the cutting edge of what's (considered) pop and what's (considered) dancehall."

Quotable Lyrics

When it comes to you, there ain’t no satisfaction
Every night with you is harder than the last one
There ain’t no, no such thing as enough of your love

Sean Paul
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  51
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sean Paul Songs reggae new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YG Hops On Remix To Sean Paul's "When It Comes To You"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject