YG Hops On Remix To Sean Paul's "When It Comes To You"

After unleashing his "When It Comes To You" earlier this year, garnering much success overseas, Sean Paul has returned with a remix to the track recruiting YG for a verse on the updated new selection.

The track, produced by Supa Dups, sits in a comfortable hybrid that Paul describes as "poppy dancehall," and finds him flirting with the boundaries of his beloved genre.

"Whether it's Justin Bieber or the most hardcore Jamaican artists, if the backbeat has a dancehall pattern, to me, it's dancehall," he once told Billboard. "In most of my songs, I like to be on the cutting edge of what's (considered) pop and what's (considered) dancehall."

Quotable Lyrics

When it comes to you, there ain’t no satisfaction

Every night with you is harder than the last one

There ain’t no, no such thing as enough of your love