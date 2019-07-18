Los Angeles Police Department conducted a raid on YG's home in the Hollywood Hills earlier today, TMZ reports. Although he's maintained his innocence, an SUV involved in a fatal shooting that left a bystander dead and a cop injured was registered under the rapper's name. The raid on the rapper's home was in connection to the shooting. However, he was not detained or arrested in the process nor was he inside the home at the time of the raid. Sources close to the sheriff's office said that they got a judge to sign off on a search warrant in relation to the shooting that occurred this month. Although YG wasn't there, four men who were at the home were cuffed and placed in police cars during the search.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The SUV that was registered under YG's name was listed as the same vehicle that a drive-by shooting was carried out in. The shots that were fired from inside of the vehicle ended up hitting a police officer which inevitably prompted a shoot out between the assailant and the cop. Unfortunately, an innocent bystander was shot and killed in the midst of the shoot-out.

After it was revealed the car was registered in YG's name, the rapper denounced any sort of involvement in the scenario. "I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn't learn of these events until after they happened," he wrote.

