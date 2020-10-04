YG Has The Whole Block Doing The "Blood Walk" In New Video

The Bompton rapper releases the visuals for the red rag anthem.

Every time YG and Lil Wayne join forces on a track, it's a movie.

The two are joined by newcomer D3szn for one of the best songs on his latest album My Life 4Hunnid.

The song feels like something out of the early 2000s underscored with that distinctly West Coast bounce.

With this video, YG takes a step back from the high-concept visuals he's been leaning towards lately and returns to that classic hood vibe on the block with the homies.

You can definitely see the All Eyez on Me-era Pac influence YG credited as an inspiration in the boisterous visuals as the entire neighborhood pulls out their red flags for the camera.

Wayne also drops by dripped out in all red, spitting his scorcher of a verse in his private indoor skate park as YG and D3szn stand by, just in case you forgot Weezy's affiliation.

My Life 4Hunnid is set to be YG's last with Def Jam. The rapper has complained about a contentious relationship with the notoriously shady label and fulfilling his contractual obligations means he's one step closer to getting that independent bag.

Check out the visuals for "Blood Walk" above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.