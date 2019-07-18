YG created an entire brand with his 4Hunnid gang. The rapper has marketed himself flawlessly, bringing his name value from the streets, to the microphone, and to the cutting room floor. The Young Gangsta from Bompton recently released his new album 4REAL 4REAL, which was pushed back a couple of times after the death of Nipsey Hussle. YG was shaken up and felt it would have been disrespectful to put out music so soon after his friend was taken away, and while it never could have been the right time, he chose May 24 as his official release date. Now that his rollout is complete, the rapper is finding new ways to keep his fans engaged. Namely, the 4Hunnid clothing branch is striving and YG knows exactly what will get people to click.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After wiping the majority of his social profile, YG uploaded a photo of himself and three naked women, censoring their nipples with tiny white scribbles. Although the girls have been somewhat covered up, the image is still far too NSFW for us to post here. You'll see why. Peep it here.

YG has been caught up in a shooting that reportedly involved his SUV. His home was raided earlier today and we're waiting to find out exactly what will happen to the rapper. He has maintained his innocence thus far. In other YG-related news, the artist recently welcomed his second baby girl into the world. Congratulations!