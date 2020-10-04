mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG, Gunna, & Ty Dolla $ign Get Explicit On "Surgery"

Alexander Cole
October 04, 2020 09:21
19 Views
10
0
Image via YGImage via YG
Image via YG

Surgery
YG Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YG, Gunna, & Ty Dolla $ign blend their styles on "Surgery."


YG dropped his My Life 4Hunnid project on Friday, and fans are already loving it. YG has been consistent over the years and this new album is no exception as he delivers his signature West Coast sound. At some points, YG attempts to change things up, especially on the song "Surgery" where he enlists Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna for a more sexually explicit song. 

With this track, all three artists compare sex to the act of surgery, which certainly provides listeners with some descriptive imagery. This is all done over a nice little guitar sample, which adds to the overall vibe of the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Buy you a bag, it ain't nothin' but a purse
They say I'm in love, this ain't nothin' but some work
Walkin' through the house, ass hangin' out the shirt
No panties on in that 4HUNNID merch
Know it's on blast, I don't care if you the first

YG
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  19
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YG Ty Dolla $ign Gunna new song new music my life 4hunnid
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YG, Gunna, & Ty Dolla $ign Get Explicit On "Surgery"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject