There are plenty of ways that YG could have celebrated the release of his latest project, but it's reported that he decided that giving back was more important than anything else. On Friday (May 21), the Los Angeles rapper shared his Kommunity Service album—a collaborative album that he completed with Bay Area star Mozzy. The two artists shared the stage on the California-heavy record, and YG spent the better part of their release day in his hometown doing a bit of charitable work.

According to TMZ, YG visited the Amity Foundation House in Downtown L.A. hundreds of pairs of his personal Block Runner flame kicks. The sneakers reportedly are being sold at $200 a pair.

The new shoes didn't just go to anyone. It's reported that YG specifically handed out the sneakers to men who had just been released from prison. The Amity Foundation House helps men on parole transition back into society, so YG wanted to head on over to give in some capacity. The rapper shared with the men there that he just wanted to pay it forward to people in his community and it's reported that this gifting was priced at over $20K in free sneakers.

This isn't the first time that YG has taken the time to give back to the marginalized, and we're sure it won't be the last. Check it out below.

