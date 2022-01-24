Tom Brady and the Buccaneers mounted an impressive comeback against the Los Angeles Rams yesterday. The Bucs were down 27-3 in the third quarter, and just like in the Super Bowl against the Falcons, Brady and his teammates were able to come back and tie the game late. In the end, the Rams ended up winning the match in a unique fashion as Matt Stafford led a game-winning field goal drive with just 30 seconds left on the clock when he got the ball.

This was a huge loss for Brady as now, it is unknown whether or not he will continue playing in the NFL. He has a big decision to make, and some fans are already hoping for some memorabilia from what could be his final season.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

One such fan is none other than YG, who messaged Brady prior to the Rams game. As you can see in the video clip below, YG was confident that the Rams would win the match, and he was heavily trolling the Bucs superstar, even noting that he wants his jersey once the game is over.

"Tom, we finna whoop your ass, I hope you're ready," YG said. "Lets Go Rams! We finna whoop that ass boy. Lemme get that jersey when you're done."





Brady never replied to the message, although hopefully, YG gets his jersey sooner rather than later. After all, that jersey could be worth a lot of money.