YG Drops Summer Bop "Swag"

Erika Marie
July 10, 2020 01:00
YG is back with another single, this time a with a summertime bop titled "Swag."


Lately, it seems as if YG has been keeping a low profile during these months under quarantine. The Los Angeles rapper was recently spotted protesting in the City of Angels while filming the music video for his single "FTP." While that move shook things up for folks who believed he was using the movement for profit, YG has continued his efforts in helping those in need all while speaking out against injustice. He returned with a new single, "Swag," on Friday (July 10), and it wasn't as politically-driven as some thought. 

After sharing the cover art to "Swag," which featured YG dressed up a la Colin Kaepernick while kneeling, some believed that the track may be a protest anthem. Instead, YG delivered a light-hearted beat with a repetitive chorus that leans more to a dance type single. The rapper dropped off an accompanying music video as well that looked to follow social distancing rules. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m rich do the math (Yeah, yeah), aye
Hop in the whip, let’s ride out (Ride)
Big ass crib, it’s a hide out (Hide)
Yeah, I hit it for the clout (Hit it)
My d*ck, I don’t lie about (Hit it, hit it)
Hit it on designer couch (Hit it)
Too much swag, call a time out

