As fans and listeners, we can sometimes forget that the music industry can be as much of an 9-to-5 job as any other. People have tasks to execute, there's a lot of technical stuff, and sometimes, rappers like YG are on the other end of someone not doing their best at their job. The 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter to call out Def Jam Recordings for leaking his tracklist early.

"DEF JAM BE HIRE’N PEOPLE TO F**K UP," he said in the tweet. "ALL THEY DO IS F**K UP. MY TRACK LIST FOR MY ALBUM IS NOT POSE TO BE OUT. THEY SUCK REAL BAD." The tracklist for YG's new album, I Got Issues, had leaked on Apple Music, revealing features from the likes of J. Cole, Roddy Rich, H.E.R., and more. He also recently confirmed that Nas will be featured on the project, which has long been a dream feature for the California rapper.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

He's released a few singles for the project so far, most recently this month's "Alone." There's also "Scared Money" with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, a much more energetic and hype track by comparison. The same could be said for the non-album single "RUN" that YG dropped in the summer alongside 21 Savage, Tyga, and BIA. All these tracks have built up quite the anticipation for the project, even if YG wants to control that hype a little more closely given his issues with Def Jam.

You can check out YG's new album I Got Issues, which you can pre-order now, when it releases on September 30th. Here's hoping that the rollout is exactly as YG planned it.